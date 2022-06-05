Malta national teams head coach Devis Mangia is urging his players to be patient and lucid as they look to kickstart their UEFA Nations League Group D2 campaign with victory over San Marino at Serravalle on Sunday afternoon (kick-off: 3pm).

There is a huge sense of expectation among Maltese fans ahead of the start of the new campaign as there is the belief that the national team, who has shown remarkable improvement since Mangia took over the team, has what it takes to win promotion to League C.

Grouped in a three-team section that also involves Estonia, victory over San Marino will no doubt give the team a much-needed fillip to their aspirations ahead of Thursday’s crucial match against the Estonians.

On paper, Malta start as clear favourites for the three points against a San Marino side who are ranked in the bottom rungs of world football and have struggled for positive results on the international scene.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta