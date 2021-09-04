Buoyed by Wednesday’s impressive 3-0 win over Cyprus, the national team is bracing itself for another tough test when Malta face Slovenia in a Group H match in Ljubljana on Saturday evening (kick-off: 18.00).

Two goals from Cain Attard and another from Joseph Mbong handed Malta its first-ever victory in a World Cup qualifier on home soil and lifted the team on the four-point mark level, and within touching distance from its record haul of five points attained during the Euro 2008 qualifiers.

However, Malta coach Devis Mangia is trying to keep the team’s feet rooted firmly on the ground and warned that

Slovenia will be a far tougher opposition than Cyprus and expects the team to take the pitch fully focused and with a good attitude.

