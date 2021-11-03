National teams head coach Devis Mangia has called on the football authorities in Malta to start looking at how they can help young players gain more playing time in domestic football or risk to jeopardise the future of the national teams.

Mangia was speaking to the media on the second day of preparation of the national team ahead of this month’s World Cup qualifiers against Croatia, on November 11, and Slovakia three days’ later at the National Stadium.

The Malta coach spoke of his concern about the development of young players in Malta when asked to give his views on the level of football being shown in the Premier League this season.

