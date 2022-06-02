Following the Malta National Team’s international friendly against Venezuela on Wednesday, coach Devis Mangia confirmed his final 26-man squad for the upcoming UEFA Nations League fixtures against san Marino and Estonia.

The Maltese contingent kick-offs its Nations League campaign with an away match against San Marino on Sunday 5th June at the San Marino Stadium in Seravalle (kick-off: 15:00.

The side then returns home and on Thursday, Malta face Estonia and San Marino once again three days later, this time round at the National Stadium in Ta’ Qali.

