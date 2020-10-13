Malta national coach Devis Mangia is expecting a more open game when the national team takes on Latvia in a UEFA Nations League match in Riga this evening (kick-off: 6pm).

For the national team, the match against Latvia is the third in just less than a week and coach Mangia is hopeful his players can end their busy schedule with a bright display and more importantly a positive result to further rubberstamp their progress in recent weeks.

On Saturday, Malta were left to rue a missed opportunity to claim their first win in League D Group 1 when they could not go beyond a goalless draw against Andorra in La Vella.

Against Andorra, the Maltese found the going tough to breach the home side’s defence which was fielded in two blocks of four players with little space for the visiting forwards to manouvre.

However, the Malta coach is expecting Latvia to adopt a more attacking-minded approach as they look to bag three crucial points to keep the pressure on the Faroe Islands, the current group leaders.

