When Malta faced and lost twice to Slovenia (0-1, 0-2) during the 2018 World Cup qualifiers, the Maltese public was quite satisfied with the result obtained against a team sitting in the top half of the FIFA rankings.

This time around though, frustration reigns among the Maltese fans and the Malta national team camp as well after Devis Mangia’s side was undone by a controversial penalty in Slovenia.

In just 15 games under the guidance of coach Mangia and his technical staff, both the playing style and the mentality of the team has changed.

Twenty goals scored and 20 conceded throughout the 15 outings, which shed light on the team’s proactive behaviour on the field.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta