Devis Mangia is hopeful his players will cut out silly errors as the national team look to end their training camp in Austria on a high when they take on Kosovo in an international friendly in Klagenfurt on Friday evening (kick-off: 18.00).

The national team had four days to recover from Sunday’s disappointing 3-0 defeat to Northern Ireland and although it is unlikely to see much progress in terms of physical condition, however, the Italian coach is hopeful the players will show more lucidity on the pitch as they look to put up a much stronger performance against Kosovo.

“The team has continued to train well in the last four days, with good attitude and application,” Mangia said.

“But the underlying problem with our physical condition remains there and I think I have said more than enough about it. We are aware that in Kosovo we are facing a very tough opponent, but I firmly believe that we have the qualities to cause them a problem.

