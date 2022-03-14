National Teams head coach Devis Mangia has named a 29-man team ahead of the friendly double-header against Azerbaijan and Kuwait on home soil.

The national team will meet up for the first training session on Wednesday and is scheduled to play against Azerbaijan on Friday, March 25 and against Kuwait on Tuesday, March 29.

Head Coach Devis Mangia made six changes to the squad he chose before the games against Croatia and Slovakia in November 2021.

Mangia welcomes back Hibernians’ defender Ferdinando Apap and goalkeeper Matthew Calleja Cremona, Gżira United’s Nikolai Muscat and Floriana duo Brandon Paiber and Jan Busuttil.

