Malta coach Devis Mangia has named a squad of 29 players for a 10-day training camp in Austria during which the National Team will play three international friendly matches against Northern Ireland, Kosovo and Kazakhstan.

The training camp is part of the national squad’s build-up for their upcoming 2022 World Cup Group H qualifiers which will resume in September with a home date against Cyprus followed by two away tests against Slovenia and Russia.

Malta have one point in Group H following a commendable 2-2 draw away to Slovakia during the March international window.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta