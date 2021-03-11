Malta coach Devis Mangia has named a 30-man squad for the opening 2022 World Cup European Qualifiers at home to Russia and away to Slovakia and Croatia later this month.

The national team is due to host Russia in their Group H curtain-raiser at the National Stadium on Wednesday, March 24 (kick-off 20.45) before heading out to Slovakia for the second match on March 27 following by another away commitment against 2018 World Cup finalists Croatia three days later.

The other teams in Malta’s group are Slovenia and Cyprus.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of The Times of Malta