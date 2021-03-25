Malta coach Devis Mangia has named a squad of 26 players for the upcoming 2022 World Cup European Group H Qualifiers away to Slovakia and Croatia.

The Maltese contingent will travel on a chartered flight to Slovakia this afternoon, the day after the team produced a dynamic performance in the opening qualifier against Russia who needed a last-gasp goal to seal a 3-1 victory at the National Stadium.

