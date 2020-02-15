Malta national coach has named Davide Mazzotta and Guillermo Giacomazzi as his assistant coaches.

The Italian coach, who was named as the new Malta coach at the end of last year, is building his coaching staff ahead of next month’s friendly matches against Azerbaijan and Gibraltar.

Mazzotta and Giacomazzi both have huge experience in football.

Mazzotta has worked with Mangia at several clubs and was also part of Antonio Conte’s coaching team at Chelsea. On the other hand, Giacomazzi is fondly remembered for his spell with Serie A side Lecce and also represented Uruguay at international level.

During Thursday’s Executive Meeting, Mangia, the head coach of the national teams, explained his vision and plans, renewing his appeal for a collective and unified approach for the benefit not only of the national teams but Maltese football in general.

Alessandro Zinnari has taken up the role of technical co-ordinator of all the national team selections.

The Malta FA is also in the process of recruiting a Maltese coach as Head of Football Development who will be overseeing the implementation of the defined game philosophy of the Technical Centre as part of the grassroots to the youth development pathway strategy.

In sync with the new approach for the national teams, the Malta FA has appointed four former players as team managers of the national selections from the U-17s to the senior team.

The team managers are Keith Fenech, who has played for a number of clubs, namely Birkirkara, Valletta, Qormi, Pietà Hotspurs, Rabat Ajax and Mellieħa, and former national team players David Camilleri, Edwin Camilleri and Charles Scerri with the latter two having already been part of the Malta FA technical set-up.

David Camilleri, who spent most of his playing career with Ħamrun Spartans, has played 35 times for Malta.

Edwin Camilleri and Charles Scerri, both former Hibernians players, have made 50 and 65 appearances for the national team respectively. Other appointments for the professional football club will be made in due course