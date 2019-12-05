Devis Mangia confirmed that he is in talks with the Malta Football Association over the possibility of taking over as the new national team coach.

The local governing body of football is seeking to appoint a new national team coach following last month’s decision of not renewing the contract of Ray Farrugia that expires at the end of December.

The former Italy U-21 coach emerged as one of the front-runners for the job in the last few weeks and yesterday he confirmed that this week he was in Malta to hold talks with Malta FA president Bjorn Vassallo.

“I can confirm that I have visited the Malta Football Association headquarters for a meeting with the president to explore the Malta national team project,” the former Palermo coach told the Times of Malta yesterday.

“It is a very ambitious project in conformity with a resolute president who knows what he wants.”

Mangia refused to give any further details on his negotiations with the Malta FA but it is clear that he is excited to take on the job.

It is understood that negotiations between the two parties are at an advanced stage and Mangia could be offered a contract in the next few days.

Mangia is understood to have already met with the Malta FA’s top officials last month when he travelled to the islands for what he had described as “a visit to some friends on the island”. During his stay he also attended Malta’s Euro 2020 qualifier against Norway.

During his career, Mangia has managed several Italian sides, namely Palermo, Spezia and Bari. He was named Italy U-21 coach in the 2012-13 season.

Mangia has had only one job outside Italy when in 2017 he was appointed as coach of Romanian side Universitatea Craoiva.