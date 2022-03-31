The March international window proved very valuable to the Malta national team as they bounced back to winning ways after beating Azerbaijan (1-0) and Kuwait (2-0).

It was the response that the Maltese clan was hoping for having been at the back of two heavy defeats to Croatia and Slovakia.

Following the commanding showing against Azerbaijan, the Maltese players took the ground running again against AFC side Kuwait, ranked 31 places above Malta, and staged another delightful performance to the satisfaction of the Italian tactician.

Both performances resulted in two victories that resonate the Maltese players’ adaptation to Mangia’s philosophy, which has now been in place for the last two and a half years.

