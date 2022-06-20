Devis Mangia will remain in charge of the Malta men’s national team after his talks with Croatian club NK Rijeka collapsed.

In fact, on Monday morning, the Croatian top-flight side named duo Dragan Tadic and Fausto Budicin in charge of the first-team.

Tadic will take over as Technical Director whereas the coach will be Budicin. They will be working together to oversee the Rijeka team in the upcoming 2022/2023 campaign.

