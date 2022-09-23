The stage is set for the Malta national team who will play arguably their most important match in their recent history when they face Estonia in a Group D decider from the UEFA Nations League at the Le Coq Arena on Friday evening, (kick-off: 6pm, Malta time).

Estonia are currently on pole to take top spot in League D as the home side are currently leading the standings on six points, level with Malta, but the Estonians hold the edge as they not only have a game in hand, but they also have a superior head-to-head record over the Maltese after their last-gasp 2-1 win at the National Stadium last June.

Such scenario has left Devis Mangia’s troops with a huge task on their hands to secure top spot in the group and an historic promotion to League C. This is because Malta must beat the hosts by a two-goal margin to assure themselves of finishing top of the group, irrespective to what Estonia will do against San Marino in their final group match on Monday.

