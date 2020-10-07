Malta coach Devis Mangia is expected to hand a chance to his fringe players as the national team starts its preparations for the upcoming UEFA Nations League double header when they face Gibraltar in an international friendly at the National Stadium on Wednesday evening (kick-off: 18.00).

This is only the second meeting between the two countries, with the first meeting dating back six years ago when on that occasion Gibraltar, on their international debut, scored a famous 1-0 win over Malta in a friendly in Faro.

