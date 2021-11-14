Devis Mangia’s first qualification campaign as coach of the Malta national team will come to conclusion on Sunday afternoon when his team host Slovakia in the final qualifier of 2022 World Cup at the National Stadium (kick-off: 3pm).

Malta are at the back of a heavy 7-1 defeat against 2018 World Cup runners-up Croatia which adds to the importance of the Slovakia fixture.

For Mangia and his team, it is fundamental to try and end this campaign with an improved performance after the recent displays against Slovenia (0-4), Cyprus (2-2) and Croatia were not up to the recent standard shown by the Maltese team.

In addition, there is still a lot at stake for Malta in this qualifying group as they are one point shy from setting a new record of points at men’s senior level.

