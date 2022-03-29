Malta national teams’ head coach Devis Mangia is hopeful his players can build on their sprightly showing against Azerbaijan when they host Kuwait in an international friendly at the National Stadium this evening (kick-off: 18.00).

The national team head into the match in fine spirits after their convincing performance that resulted in a 1-0 win over Azerbaijan, with Jurgen Degabriele scoring the all-important goal that earned the outfit a perfect start to their 2022 international commitments.

With the UEFA Nations League commitments on the horizon, today’s match against Kuwait is likely to be the national team’s final test before they open their commitments against San Marino next June, and coach Mangia is keen to build on all the positives shown against the Azeris.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the new sports website by Times of Malta