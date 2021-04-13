A 32-year-old man resident in St Paul's Bay is on the run after having allegedly injured another man with a knife late on Monday, the police said.

The incident happened in Racecourse Street, Marsa at 10.30pm when an argument between the alleged aggressor and the victim, a 35-year-old man resident in Zurrieq, got out of hand.

The victim was taken to hospital where his condition was found to be serious. An inquiry is being held by Magistrate Joe Mifsud.

The police said they are investigating and hunting for the aggressor.