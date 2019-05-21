The restoration of the 100-year-old Manikata chapel will start soon, Culture Minister Owen Bonnici has announced.

The work, which is expected to be completed later this year, will address the deterioration of the masonry fabric as well as the damage to the main façade and the belfry.

“This scheme further complements our strategy to make culture and heritage more accessible, while encouraging better preservation and appreciation of our heritage,” Dr Bonnici said.

He said the cost of the project will be met by the Restoration Directorate, the main government entity responsible for restoration works and rehabilitation initiatives.

The Manikata chapel was built in 1920 by the small community in the locality.

Architect Claude Borg, who is overseeing the restoration, said it was likely there was no architect who designed or oversaw the original work, saying the structural problems in the building were probably related to this. The chapel was closed in 1975 by which time the population of Manikata had increased and would hear Mass in the larger church built by architect Richard England around 30 metres away.

A Manikata resident himself, Mr Borg initially got involved in the project in 2002 when he was approached to investigate cracks on the walls. However, there were no funds available at the time to carry out the restorations.

Article amended on July 6 to note that restoration will begin soon