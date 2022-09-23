The SIGMA Group has announced that its next SiGMA Asia summit will be held in Manila. The event, which is set to take place at the SMS Convention Centre in July 2023, will be the first conference the Group has held in the Philippines – a region fast emerging as a leading hub for the gaming industry in Asia.

The conference will address all the latest developments in the gaming, emerging tech, and affiliation sectors, bringing three of SiGMA Group’s biggest brands together for one global show and strengthening connections between East and West.

The alignment of these sectors allows investors to leverage the significant crossover potential for multi-faceted business deals and to double down on opportunities to connect with some of the leading affiliates, policy makers, thought leaders, affiliates, and operators in the industry.

“Manila, thanks to the Government’s and PAGCOR’s efforts, remains the gaming hub of Asia. Now that Covid is out of the way, we’re doubling down our efforts and leaving no stone unturned to launch a conference in Manila and bring our vast network in the West closer to Asian suppliers, operators and affiliates,” said Group founder Eman Pulis.

The event will also be the first under newly appointed Philippine Gaming and Amusement Corp (PAGCOR) chairman, Alejandro H. Tengco. Tengco, a businessman and former vice mayor of Malolos, takes over from Andrea Domingo this year.

2023 promises to be a big year for SiGMA, with shows planned to take place in more established industry hubs as well as exciting emerging markets. A full calendar of events is set to be released in the coming months. For more information on how you can sponsor, exhibit, or speak, contact Sophie or visit our website to register your interest.