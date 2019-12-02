SiGMA Group has announced that the board of directors for the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (Pagcor) have officially approved the strategic partnership proposal between SiGMA, ICE Asia and Pagcor, confirming the huge Manila 2020 event for June 8-9, 2020.

A spokesperson for Pagcor said: “We are positive that our collaboration will encourage regional and international investment in the Philippines and punctuate the presence of Pagcor in the international gaming map.”

The super expo, which will take place in Manila on June 8-9, in 2020, will be held at the SMX Convention Centre and the adjacent Conrad Hotel, and is set to be one of the biggest and most anticipated gaming and blockchain events in Asia next year.

SiGMA Group founder and CEO, Eman Pulis said: “There is strength in unity, and through this joining of forces we hope to capitalise on the strong interest in Asia for iGaming and emerging technology. South-East Asia, especially Manila, has a vibrant entrepreneurial spirit, and there is growing value there, not just for companies seeking fresh opportunities in new jurisdictions but for the economic future of the region.

“We want to take an active, leading role in not only bringing the Asian and European community together but also in building long-lasting commercial opportunities.”

Kate Chambers, managing director of Clarion Gaming and the person responsible for developing the ICE brand said: “We are all focused on making June’s event in Manilla a huge success and an important new event on the calendar and one that satisfies the business needs of the industry active in Asia. Business development is driven by productive partnerships such as the one that we have in place with the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation. I'm extremely grateful for Pagcor’s support and look forward to establishing a long and productive relationship.”

The gambling and emerging tech show caters for both land-based gambling and the iGaming sector, as well as blockchain. Three highly-anticipated shows will bring a convergence of online suppliers, operators, affiliates, regulators and blockchain businesses together under one roof.

Some 10,000 delegates from across Europe, the US, and Asia are expected to attend, making this one of the biggest shows to unite East and West in the region.

The floor plan for Asia is already filling up fast. Detailed information about sponsorship and exhibitor packages on www.sigma.com.mt. For more information visit www.sigma.ph or www.ice-asia.com.