For the purposes of civility and polite manners, it was one major stroke of good fortune in geography’s lottery that Malta found Italy as its closest neighbour rather than Great Britain, its colonial owner for a 150 years. Civility, the art of pleasantness to others, got energised in Italy. Other countries eventually learned it too, some later than others, but always looking up to Italy as the unchallenged tutor of refined conduct.

Acquired good manners, gentility, in time also reached England, laboriously, but in his 1561 book The Courtyer of Count Baldessar Castilio, Thomas Hoby could still plead for foreign works on polite deportment to be translated into English, “so that we alone in the world may not still be counted barbarous in our tongue as in time out of mind (immemorial) we have been in our manners”.

It is surely not a coincidence that the very first three books that attempted to teach the British how to behave civilly, were all translations from Italian authors: Baldassare Castiglione’s Book of the Courtier, 1528, translated by Hoby, Giovanni della Casa’s Galateo, 1558 (first English version, 1576), and Stefano Guazzo’s Civil Conversation, 1574 (rendered into English in 1581). These works, bestsellers in England for years, finally forced the door shut on centuries of crude barbarism and ushered in gracious living, or anyway, tried to.

No wonder that the small colony of British knights in Malta in the 16th century generally stood out, with minor exceptions, among their more genteel French, Italian and Iberian brothers. They stood out as the most uncouth, ill-mannered louts, notable mostly for their matter-of-fact violence, their coarseness and brutal excesses. Some were Irish, whom Barnaby Rich in 1609 racially profiled as “more uncivil, more unclean, more barbarous and more brutish in their customs and demeanours than in any other part of the world that is known”.

Malta had a bitter foretaste of this during the first visit by a British fleet to the island in 1675. Fearing a plague contagion, the port authorities routinely asked the admiral in command to produce the ships’ clean bill of health. Sir John Narborough, ever the arrogant lout, pointed to his guns and answered that “he had no bill, but what was in his guns’ mouth”. Irresistibly charming.

Late 17th century tapestry. Detail.

He virtually forced himself into the harbour, and his crew started what was to be one of the greatest plague catastrophes in Malta, during which no less than 12,000 people perished, victims to a deluded Englishman’s barbaric insolence. I guess that Eton’s ‘effortless superiority’ started with him.

British authors noticed that an imbalance in civil behaviour between the Maltese and their British overlords persisted in the 19th century. Both the natives and their imperial owners flocked to the Royal Opera House. While the Maltese lapped up the music rapturously, the British just chatted incessantly and blabbered loudly throughout the performances. Music was not their food of love.

The civility movement, born in Italy, aimed at making communal living pleasant rather than just bearable. It codified through unwritten rules which behaviour was acceptable and which reprehensible. Legality and illegality remained the realm of law, good and evil the realm of ethics, civil and uncivil behaviour the realm of etiquette – the minor ethics.

This code tried to cover all communal conduct liable to affect other people: how one behaved at table, how one addressed others verbally and in writing, the courtesies of love and combat, how unpleasant or intimate bodily functions could, or could not, be performed: flatulence, defecation, burping, sneezing, menstruation, copulation, birthing, spitting, urination and vomiting. The control, camouflage and gentrification of these bodily necessities came to have a very prominent place in the rules of etiquette – with one overriding commandment: discreet privacy.

The evolution and refinement of table manners took prominence. At first people grabbed food with their fingers and ripped it with their teeth, spitting out what was unwanted and wiping their hands on their clothes. No plates on the table, cooked food was placed on a piece of flatbread. Eventually table cutlery started appearing: first the knife, then the spoon, and, when good breeding finally proscribed touching food with your hands, the fork – another Italian refinement, appeared.

It was Italy that codified the difference between eating and dining. Pity Thomas Coryat, who enjoyed having his meals with a fork in Italy, and wrote about its advantages and universal use in that land of civility. On his return to his native land in 1611, he was laughed at by his aristocratic friends when he used a fork. These only became more acceptable in England in the 18th century.

Evidence survives of quite early use of forks in Malta, in inventories and wills, another tribute to Italian table gentility. Caterina Scappi, a woman from Siena living in Malta, among other silver cutlery, left quattro forchetti in her will of 1624.

That the strictest etiquette was followed during meals in Malta at the time of the knights is quite well documented. Observance of manners at the Grandmaster’s table reached OCD levels: how toasts were proposed, when gentlemen had to keep their hats on and when they had to doff them at table, who was allowed to sit where, who was allowed to talk, and when. The Order actually criminalised the hurling of food on the floor.

After all, the Grandmaster’s Palace stunned visitors with its elegant sumptuousness. St James’s Palace, the abode of the British monarchs, did not even start comparing with it in gentility, lavishness and good taste. Sir Edward Codrington, seeing the Malta Palace in 1806, remarked crestfallen that “such is the grandeur of the Grandmaster’s Palace” that St James’s Palace was not even fit to be its office quarters.

Table rituals had to be religiously followed in Malta. Inquisitor Fabio Chigi in 1639 warned his successor never to accept a dinner invitation from the head of the Order unless three conditions were observed: that the invitation was conveyed to him personally by the Grandmaster’s chamberlain; that he ensured that his seat was upholstered in velvet, never in leather; and that his drinking cup rested on a sottocoppa, not on a common salver.

Jacques Callot, bodily functions, 1617.

Perhaps the Order reached the acme in table sophistication in Malta in the Order’s huge hospital, the Infermeria, where patients, whatever their origin, wealth or social background, had to be routinely served their meals by aristocratic knights in solid silver cups, plates and saucers, with silver cutlery.

As for personal hygiene, evidence survives of the existence of public baths in water-parched Malta since Roman times. Already before the Order settled on the island, Grandmaster Raimondo Zacosta had ordained that it was “necessary for religious persons to promote with every effort cleanliness of the spirit and of the body”.

Fashion endorsed fresh fragrance around people – see the popularity in Malta of perfumed gloves among knights and ladies in the 16th and 17th centuries. These, together with leather collars soaked in musk and amber, were part of the ritual culture of the Knights of Malta since the 16th century. This tallies with the wide diffusion of antique scent bottles, many from Roman times, still treasured in Maltese homes. In contrast, Queen Elizabeth I is reputed to have boasted to the Venetian ambassador to England: “I have a bath every month, whether I need it or not”.

A further index of gentility can be discerned in the widespread use polite of styles of address. Since the 15th century, courtesy in Malta demanded that people be addressed and referred to formally: dominus/donnus, donna/madonna, magnificus, illustrissimus, honorabilis, magister, nobilis, egregius, reverendus, serenissimus, venerabilis, messere. Also spectabilis, discretus and providus. There was enough for everyone.

We oldies remember when the Italian-speaking section of the population referred to the less privileged with studied civility: the farmer, the carpenter and the postman were il signor contadino, il signor falegname and il signor postino. And Maltese children to this day address their father as missier, which is nothing but the old chivalric messere, my sire, monsieur.

The hygienic disposal of bodily waste remained a major concern for the Order throughout its presence in Malta. It was following in the footsteps of old tradition. The impressive system of communal toilets annexed to the public Roman baths at Għajn Tuffieħa witnesses this concern. And, when the Order built a modern city on Mount Sceberras, two of the stringent conditions imposed by the 1566 planning authority were for every new building to have state-of-the-art sanitary facilities.

Under heavy pecuniary penalties, each owner was enjoined to dig a receptacle per le sue necessità immundizie (for his foul necessities). Furthermore, under threat of stiff fines, the authority ordered owners, when constructing basements, to leave an opening to link with the main conduit under the road from where vadino tutte le brutture di sua casa (from where to discharge all the filthy products of his household). It was common usage in 16th century Italy to resort to the euphemism le brutture to describe human sewage.

Faeces were used as a tool for revenge, or to make statements of contempt

Compare this with the outcome of the visit by Charles II and his aristocratic entourage to Oxford in 1665. Anthony Wood could not restrain his disgust at “the very nasty and beastly” habits of the British nobles, and what they left behind: “their excrements in every corner, in chimneys, studies, coal-houses, cellars”. This went hand in hand with the observations by Fynes Moryson that in Dublin Castle “the wives of great men make water as they stood talking with men and do openly the most secret necessities of the body”.

So, legalised good manners sort of banished excrement from the Malta scene? Well, hardly.

Public toilets, Roman era, Għajn Tuffieħa.

The records of the Order teem with crappy episodes when faeces were used as a tool for revenge, or to make statements of contempt. Not for the squeamish. In 1584, the Council had to intervene heavily when Francesca Lampadina repulsed the advances of some horny knights, and they could think of nothing smarter to salve their pride than to hurl stones at her door and to coat her doorstep with excrement – immunda materia.

The following year, Fra Pedro de Aldobera, equally outraged, smeared faeces on the doorstep of three notorious prostitutes, and got nabbed. Similarly in 1606 the Council found Fra Ludovico de Sagramosa guilty of polluting some doors in Valletta with immunda materia et fedis coloribus (filthy excrement of repellent appearance). This practice must have become so widespread that Grandmaster Emmanuel de Rohan legislated expressly against the outrage of daubing poo on the façades of houses.

Maltese contracts of services in the 15th century placed on the employee the obligation to do what work his employer demanded of him. But they expressly protected the employee from the requirement to perform work connected with mundiza.

Sometimes the public display of excreta could herald the prelude to downfall. In 1770, Don Ercole Paoluccci, long-standing and highly-respected professor of Canon and Civil law at the University, personal advocate to the Grandmaster in his court cases, succumbed to alcoholic excesses and mental health issues. After a frenzied assault with weapons, he was restrained and taken to the Bishop’s curia. In his confusional state he pulled down his drawers and crapped spectacularly bang in the centre of the Bishop’s hall.

Did excrement have any virtues? The Jesuit Fr Gio Domenico Ottonelli, who was in Malta for some years and wrote several books on morality peppered with examples from real life, believed in the moral energies of faeces, in that they neutralised sinful lust. He gave two examples.

In 1637, Ottonelli heard how a gentleman and a cloistered nun in Malta had fallen in love. Their stealthy conversations were nowhere near enough to satisfy her lust, so he agreed to enter the convent at night, squeezing in through the filthy sewers. When he emerged inside, decked in excrement, he stank sickeningly, and the best the nun could do was to lock him up in her cell and dab him all over with perfumes. While they were satisfying their sfrenata passione, the matins bell rang and the nun dressed up and left in a hurry.

Still disgusted by the crappy stench, in the dark he ransacked her cabinet for more perfume, found a small bottle and rubbed its contents all over his face. Except that it was an ink bottle that he had got hold of. When the nun returned from matins and saw him all blacked out, she believed the devil had appeared to her, and fainted. In the commotion that ensued, other nuns rushed to her cell, arrested the sacrilegious gentleman and handed him over to the authorities for the just punishment he deserved.

Detail from portrait of Landgrave of Hesse, The Palace, Malta. Photo: Daniel Cilia, courtesy of Heritage Malta.

Another of Ottonelli’s stories, the truth of which he vouches for, has a young and lovely gypsy as the principal character. One day, as she was walking down a street, a man floored by her beauty, invited her home, and she entered, innocently believing she could earn some money or little present by reading his hand, as gypsies are wont to do.

Once inside he locked the door and demanded she surrender her body to him. She valued her honour and felt outraged and hurt. Unable to escape and fearing his violence, she hit on a stratagem. She told him: allow me a few minutes, as I have an urgent corporal need to see to, and then I will do all you want of me. He gladly accepted, and she went to a secluded corner and there emptied her bowels.

Grabbing the foul matter she had just released, she smeared it all over her lovely countenance, an unconventional facial not recommended by beauty therapists. Thus adorned, she emerged from the closet saying: Now admire the object of your longing. I am yours, all scum and stench. Come enjoy yourself with me. Happy ending. He could not bear to make love to a sewer, and let her go. Virtue triumphant, poo put to righteous use.

While visitors at the time of the Order recorded with shocks of delight how immaculately clean the streets of the cities of Malta were (“Nothing is more wholesome or cleaner than the streets of Valletta”), this changed dramatically during the early British period. Poverty, hordes of destitute beggars and homelessness grew so rampant that public roads turned into huge urban latrines.

In an 1819 government notice, Sir Thomas Maitland, after recording how the streets of Valletta had become a bed of excrement, thundered against those who had “so little concern for common decency as to make use of the public streets as toilets”. He ordered detention and severe fines against transgressors. The Governor promised informers half the fine. As Vespasian remarked rather cynically, money has no smell.

This situation also affected St John’s Co-Cathedral. The wooden benches that had lined the aisle for centuries, had to be removed in 1840, as they were being used by homeless beggars to sleep on. With the result that this holiest of temples had to be cleared daily of the piles of faeces and puddles of urine found in every corner.

To round off: Breaches of social etiquette could lead to tragic consequences. The records of the Order, teeming as they are with references to deadly duels fought in Malta, rarely specify the reason why the litigants insisted in washing some perceived outrage in blood – though indications do point to the charms of ladies topping the lists. About one serious incident we know the motive.

In 1636, Fra Prospero Colonna, of illustrious nobility, was passing through Palace Square. All the knights he met on the way saluted him courteously by doffing their hats. Fra Pietro Cesarini failed to do like the others, and in fact, looked the other way. Colonna flew into a rage and unsheathed his sword: “Signor Don Pietro,” he bawled, “take your sword and let’s end it here”. Other knights pulled them apart, and the Grandmaster confined the hot-tempered duo to house arrest to cool off. Splendid reason to end your life for keeping your hat on.

Mosta dome photo

In the article ‘The building of the Mosta Rotunda’ by Martin Morana (October 20) a photo was reproduced of the church in the mid-19th century with its dome uncompleted. The photo belongs to the Gennadius Library in Athens and forms part of a collection of 46 black and white photographs of Malta in the 19th century collected by Joannes Gennadius. The photo was previously reproduced in an article on the collection by Arnold Cassola published in the May 1 edition of Times of Malta. The omission of the photo credit in the October 20 article is regretted.

A book regarding all the photos, watercolours and prints on Malta at the library that were collected by Gennadius during his lifetime is in the process of being published by the end of the year by the Malta University Press, edited by Arnold Cassola, Giovanni Bonello, Theresa Vella and William Zammit.