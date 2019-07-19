A grassroots campaign aimed at halting plans to develop Manoel Island has made a second attempt to force MPs to consider their objections.

The Inħobbu l-Gżira (We love Gżira) group gathered 916 signatures for a petition seeking to block plans by MIDI plc to build a hotel, apartments and retail space on Manoel Island.

Instead, the group wants authorities to turn the area into a park, saying that it would serve as a much-needed green lung in the heart of Malta’s most densely populated area.

Democratic Party MP Godfrey Farrugia presented the petition to the Speaker of the House on Friday.

It is the group’s second attempt at having their voice heard in parliament, and brings the total number of dissenting voices up to 8,487.

In April, the group had amassed 7,571 online signatures for a petition with a similar aim. That petition was filed with parliament’s petition committee, which has however not met or considered it.

That same month, the House Business Committee was told that submitted petitions could not be considered until assessment guidelines had been drafted and put into force.

A spokesman for the Speaker’s office had declined to give Times of Malta a specific date when that would happen, saying only “hopefully in the near future”.

Meanwhile, preparatory works to develop Manoel Island have gotten under way.

Planners approved the Manoel Island development in March, and in July the Planning Commission gave the go-ahead for excavation works to begin.

A crowdfunded appeal against the masterplan that is being spearheaded by NGO Flimkien Għal Ambjent Aħjar has yet to be concluded.

Inħobbu l-Gżira argue that all works should be halted pending the appeal and say that authorities have glossed over the detrimental health effects the large-scale works will have on residents.

Developers say excavation works will take 40 weeks and acknowledge air quality may suffer during construction.

“In total, upwards of 15,000 trips by heavy vehicles will pass through the densely populated streets of Gzira,” Inħobbu l-Gżira said.

“No assessment has been carried out on the impact that this project will have on the health of residents. Gzira is a town with particularly high levels of congestion and air-pollution. Additional convoys of trucks passing through the town all day does not bode well for the health and quality of life of its residents”.

The group also warned that excavation works could harm historic remains lying beneath the ground in the area.

