The Manoel Theatre has acquired rare baroque musical instruments left by the late instrument builder George Debono.

They include a 1888 Broadwood piano, two Viola da Gambas, a bowed string instrument which is played similarly to a cello, a baroque cello, which is typically larger than a standard cello characterised by a lower sound, and two clavichords - a rectangular stringed keyboard instrument largely used in the Late Middle Ages.

The Broadwood Piano underwent restoration which was funded by the Friends of the Manoel.

Justice and Culture Minister Owen Bonnici hailed the acquisition. He said the theatre had made a lot of effort into putting baroque in the foreground of the island’s cultural activity, notably through the Valletta International Baroque Festival and performances throughout the year.

Kenneth Zammit Tabona, theatre artistic director said that Dr Debono, his uncle, was always highly technical and it was his love for baroque music, Bach in particular, that eventually inspired him to become what is known as a luthier.

"When, in 2012, the theatre launched the baroque festival he became the Doctor on Call ... for damaged instruments.”

The Broadwood piano will be the first of the instruments to feature in a Teatru Manoel Concert on Wednesday November 13, with a Mozart Concert by Ensemble DeNote. The concert is supported by the Friends of the Manoel and will held in memory of George Debono.