The CEO of the Manoel Theatre, Massimo Zammit, has been suspended on half pay, with allegations made against him also referred to the police.

The Culture Ministry made the announcement on Wednesday morning.

Edward Zammit, CEO of Spazju Kreattiv, has been appointed acting CEO in his stead, while also retaining his role at Spazju Kreattiv.

The decision to suspend Massimo Zammit was taken by the Manoel Theatre's management board, on the basis of a report by an external board which investigated allegations about him, the ministry said. It did not say what the allegations were.

Those allegations, as well as others, have been referred to the police by Culture Minister Owen Bonnici.

A disciplinary board will be set up to consider Zammit's case.

This is the third major suspension within Malta's cultural sector in a matter of weeks. An official at the Malta Philharmonic Orchestra was suspended two weeks ago after he was charged - and found guilty of - sexual harassment.

Last weekend, MPO CEO Sigmund Mifsud was suspended after prosecutors pressed charges against him for attempted tampering of evidence in relation to that sexual harassment scandal.

Mifsud allegedly instructed employees to keep quiet about the scandal and also tried to talk the victim into changing her version of events, before the matter reached the police. He denies the claims.

A court heard that the victim had reported the harassment internally but had been ignored. She eventually quit that job.

The issue has prompted the PN to call for the culture minister to resign. Bonnici has pushed back against those calls, saying he did nothing wrong.