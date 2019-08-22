An 1888 Broadwood piano, two violas da gamba, a baroque cello and two clavichords form part of a cache of instruments which the Manoel Theatre has just acquired.

The national theatre ‘inherited’ these precious instruments from the late George Debono, a doctor perhaps best known for his environmental work but also for his musical talents and instrument-making abilities.

Some of the donated instruments were, in fact, hand-made by Dr Debono.

Kenneth Zammit Tabona, the artistic director of the Manoel Theatre and nephew of Dr Debono, believes the doctor left these instruments to the theatre after witnessing the increasing popularity of the International Baroque Festival.

He related a few anecdotes about him during a press conference held yesterday and which was attended by two of Dr Debono’s heirs, Marie Cabourdin and Paul Debono.

“Once I started the Baroque festival, Uncle George became the ‘doctor on call’,” Mr Zammit Tabona recalled.

“The first casualty was a cello… and George pedalled all the way from St Julian’s with a hot pot of glue to mend it.”

The Broadwood piano, which has been restored through financial aid from Friends of the Manoel, will be the first of the acquired instruments to be played at a Mozart concert taking place in November.

“We hope this piano brings joy and pleasure to all and we look forward to the November concert,” Friends of the Manoel representative Carmen Gatt Baldacchino said.

Mr Zammit Tabona added that the baroque sound is epitomised by three main instruments − the harpsichord, the viola da gamba and theorbo (a large lute with a long neck) − and noted that the theatre intends to sue the other acquired instruments once the “right musicians” are found.

Also present at the press conference was Culture Minister Owen Bonnici. He praised the “wonderful donation” and emphasised that it is important for people, NGOs and art enthusiasts to keep supporting the cultural sector.