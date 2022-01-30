The Manoel Theatre is to celebrate the legendary music of one of the bestselling music artists of all time this February.

In GOLD: Celebrating 50 Years of Music by Sweden’s Most Famous Pop Group, audiences can take a chance to enjoy all their favourite ABBA songs performed live by a stellar cast. The performance will last for three shows only between February 10 and 12 at 8pm.

Produced by Manoel Theatre, artist Antoine Farrugia and band leader Melchior Busuttil lead a creative team to bring GOLD: Celebrating 50 Years of Music by Sweden’s Most Famous Pop Group to Malta’s national theatre stage.

Performing the pop group’s classic songs, such as Dancing Queen, Waterloo, Knowing Me Knowing You, Take a Chance on Me and many more, the new show features some of the island’s best-known singers, including Jasmine Abela, Michela Galea, Martina Borg, Glen Vella, Kevin Borg and Ludwig Galea. The show will also feature dancers from Dancel Dance Studio choreographed by Celaine Buhagiar.

“Manoel Theatre is thrilled to present GOLD: Celebrating 50 Years of Music by Sweden’s Most Famous Pop Group this February,” says Manoel Theatre CEO Massimo Zammit.

“This fun and uplifting show is just the ticket to bring a smile to the faces of young and old, with the ultimate feel-good factor that this incredible music always inspires.”

GOLD: Celebrating 50 Years of Music by Sweden’s Most Famous Pop Group will take place at the Manoel Theatre on February 10, 11, 12, with all performances starting at 8pm.

This event adheres to all current COVID-19 guidelines. Audience members must present a valid vaccination certificate at the door.

Tickets are available via e-mail to bookings.mt@teatrumanoel.mt, by telephone to 2124 6389 or online at www.teatrumanoel.mt.