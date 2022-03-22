The Manoel Theatre is presenting three nights of electro acoustic rock music at the end of the month.

Stones to Peppers – An Acoustic Journey Through the Rock Classics will feature some of Malta’s best known artists performing much-loved hit music from the genre, with a twist. These include songs by U2, The Rolling Stones, REM, Jimi Hendrix, 4 Non Blondes and Red Hot Chilli Peppers.

The programme will also include rock-inspired numbers by many other chart-topping bands and artists such as Madonna and David Bowie.

“Stones to Peppers – An Acoustic Journey Through the Rock Classics is an unmissable chance to watch some of Malta’s finest musicians and artists perform toe-tapping rock songs on the national theatre stage,” Massimo Zammit, the Manoel Theatre’s CEO, said.

“It will be a great opportunity for both lifelong rock afficionados and the next generation of rock fans to experience hit music from the genre, live and acoustic in Malta.”

Ozzy Lino, who conceived and is directing the show, together with Claudia Faniello and Klinsmann Coleiro will lead the cast, accompanied by guitarists Wayne Camilleri and Ryan Magro, and bassist Stefan Xuereb. They will be supported by Kurt Scerri on tarbuka-style drums and Aaron Sammut on the congas and the bongos, among other percussion instruments.

Stones to Peppers – An Acoustic Journey Through the Rock Classics will be performed at the Manoel Theatre in Valletta on March 29, 30 and 31 at 8pm. The event is suitable for audience members aged six and above and adheres to current public health recommendations. Tickets are available via e-mail to bookings@teatrumanoel.mt, by calling on (+356) 21246389 or online at www.teatrumanoel.mt.