A new TOI TOI production at the Manoel Theatre is set to explore the colourful origins of Karnival across the Maltese islands, as part of Festivals Malta’s official carnival programme.

In a series of events both children and adults will enjoy, Il-Karnival fil-Manoel… Kuluri u Fantasija (Carnival at the Manoel... Colours and Fantasy) takes audiences on a journey through the sights, sounds and history of Malta’s Karnival – and will even discover carnival celebrations from around the world.

The show is the first of its kind to bring the history of carnival to the national thea­tre stage. Written and directed by carnival enthusiast Brian Bonnici, it features young artists from the TOI TOI Collective, namely Sarah Amato, Charlotte Formosa and Bertha Farrugia alongside guest artist Jeremy Grech, as they share the joy of Il-Karnival through drama, dance, projections, games and singing. “We are delighted to present the first Manoel Theatre production to focus on one of Malta’s most beloved traditions: Il-Karnival,” says Manoel Theatre CEO Massimo Zammit.

In Il-Karnival fil-Manoel… Kuluri u Fantasija (Carnival at the Manoel... Colours and Fantasy), the stellar cast welcomes audiences to the Manoel – a theatre that also played an important role in traditional celebrations with its carnival ball.

Il-Karnival fil-Manoel… Kuluri u Fantasija (Carnival at the Manoel... Colours and Fantasy) will take place on February 27 at 11am and 4pm, February 28 at 3pm and March 1 at 11am. Events at the Manoel Theatre adhere to all current COVID-19 guidelines. Audience members must remain masked. Tickets are available via e-mail to bookings.mt@teatrumanoel.mt, by telephone to 2124 6389 or online at www.teatrumanoel.mt.