The upcoming production GOLD: Celebrating 50 Years of Music by Sweden’s Most Famous Pop Group, produced by Manoel Theatre, aims to pay tribute to ABBA, Sweden’s most famous pop music export.

Since being crowned Europe’s favourite band with their rendition of Waterloo in the early 1970s, the band has never looked back and has enjoyed enduring success spanning more than four decades. The band’s popularity has transcended time and trends, and it is still one of the most universally-loved musical acts of all time.

GOLD is the brainchild of creative artist Antoine Farrugia and will be showcasing the vocal talents of six of Malta’s most prominent singers. The singers themselves will also join the dancers in the choreographies by Celaine Buhagiar. The performers will be accompanied by a live band under the direction of Melchior Busuttil.

The event will see Glen Vella, Ludwig Galea, Martina Borg, Jasmine Abela, Michela Galea and Kevin Borg singing Mamma Mia, Super Trouper and Voulez Vous among other hits. The Swedish band’s tunes have never gone out of fashion and their fan base spans generations.

“The best part of being the band leader for GOLD is bringing together the musicians’ artistry with the singers and dancers’ performances against the backdrop of the production team’s efforts,” Busuttil says.

“It has been a fun challenge to infuse the classical surroundings of the Manoel Theatre with a disco-pop vibe. This promises to be a real treat for ABBA fans, and I can say we have some surprises in store. So, book your tickets now, and thank us for the music later!”

GOLD: Celebrating 50 Years of Music by Sweden’s Most Famous Pop Group will take place at the Manoel Theatre on February 10-12, with all performances starting at 8pm. This event adheres to all current COVID-19 guidelines. Audience members must present a valid vaccination certificate at the door. Tickets are available via e-mail to bookings.mt@teatrumanoel.mt, by telephone to 2124 6389 or online at www.teatrumanoel.mt.