Toi Toi, the Manoel Theatre’s education programme, is committed to reaching out to audiences at every stage of life, be it through multiple events for children, performing platforms for youths, talks for adults or live music brought to the bedsides of the elderly. Toi Toi hopes to inspire people of all ages through music, drama and dance, with thought-provoking theatre.

In its ninth season, the Toi Toi programme has evolved and grown into a successful production company, creating and devising new educational work specifically targeting certain age groups, offering actors, musicians and dancers the chance to develop their skills. The performers embrace the flow of energy between the audience and themselves, which encourages a cognitive and therefore long-lasting learning experience.

Toi Toi manager Kate Fenech Field

The team of professional creatives is led by Toi Toi manager Kate Fenech Field, whose aim is to help provide an excellent learning environment, involving the audience with participation and inclusion as the central approach to each production.

The consultant team are some of the industry’s most respected creatives: Daniela Said; drama in English: Ian Moore; drama in Maltese: Simone Ellul; dance: Dorian Mallia and Diane Portelli; baby events producer: Sean Borg; TMYT & TTC: Michael Richardson. All Toi Toi productions are artistically approved by the Manoel’s artistic director, Kenneth Zammit Tabona.

Teatru Manoel Youth Theatre company (TMYT) comes under the wing of Toi Toi as part of its youth training programme, a project which has had a huge influence on the local theatre training scene. The company is open to young people between the ages of 16 and 25 and is primarily known for its devised work. The students have a full season of drama lessons, workshops, showcases and performances, which delve into classic text and newly-written work as well as training in physical and musical theatre, stage fights, puppetry skills and more.

TMYT recently chose to tackle the hot topic of migrant centres in a well-received and unapologetic study of doublespeak in their showcase entitled Speak No Evil. This year’s company members are central to the cast for Público, the Toi Toi commissioned piece from The New Victorians about the history of the Manoel. Due to current events, this production will now take place in 2021.

TMYT’s Breakroom – Episode 1 forms part of a lockdown project.

Artists who have been successful within the TMYT company are actively encouraged to participate in the newly-revived Toi Toi Collective (TTC). This small troupe of creatives works on devising pieces for children’s theatre, which helps sustain the entire programme well into the future.

Toi Toi embraces lifelong learning and the importance of community participation, which can be seen in their recently- launched concert series aimed at the over 60s, called Songs from Yesteryear, encouraging the older generation to reminisce, sing along and move to their favourite songs.

Earlier this year, Toi Toi had an open call for a young producers project, in which companies in need of experience are mentored through the process of staging a production from start to finish. Two companies were successful and will take part in a double bill performance at Teatru Manoel Studio Theatre, giving support to up-and-coming theatre makers.

Since the closure of the theatre, Toi Toi has led the way in supporting artists, whether it be through securing 50 per cent of the artist fees for each of the 13 cancelled productions or driving an innovative, interactive live-streamed performance.

Claire Ghigo in Andiamo.

The first show in the series of three was Moonsploring, delivered by former TMYT member Bettina Paris, live from her spaceship/living room.

In May, Toi Toi announced a colouring competition based on live performance photographs by Justin Mamo with local illustrator Matt Stroud providing the images, which capture a sense of movement and energy; these images also serve as a reminder of the emotional response to a moment in time. All the images are available on their website to download and colour at home.

TMYT has continued to work remotely with their tutor, overseeing a lockdown project entitled, Breakroom. It’s a light-hearted look at life under lockdown, filmed as a series which will go online via Facebook and YouTube in the near future.

Taking the current situation into account in regard to the work of freelance artists and the costs involved with creating new work, Toi Toi has been praised as the first Public Cultural Organisation (PCO) to put a value on newly-created streamed performance, charging for a ticket rather than asking for a donation.

The next Baby Series show Little Fins is written by former TMYT member Tina Rizzo (who also stars in it), a graduate of Arts Educational Schools London, with a masters in acting. Rizzo is also an original member and co-founder of the London-based theatre company Fancy Another.

Live-streamed performances of Toi Toi Baby Series: Little Fins take place online on Saturday, June 20, and on Sunday, June 21 at 10.30am.