World-famous tenor JOSÉ CURA and soprano TANYA IVANOVA lead the cast of Puccini’s classic opera Tosca, soon to open at the Manoel Theatre. They share with Laura Bonnici their experience of performing in Malta.

As the Manoel Theatre prepares to stage its first full opera since the pandemic, the production’s illustrious cast make ready for a career milestone.

One of the world’s most loved operas, Giacomo Puccini’s Tosca is a tragic story of jealousy, love, murder and political intrigue, following the tempestuous Floria Tosca as she fights to save her lover Cavaradossi from police chief Scarpia.

Yet, frustrated by limited space, the world’s historic theatres often must pass on productions of this fan favourite. International opera star, Argentine tenor José Cura, who directs, designs and performs in the new production, proposes an innovative solution.

“Malta must deal with some structural limitations in connection with theatrical life. Here’s where passion takes the lead, compensating lacks,” says Cura.

“The novelty will be in the placement of the orchestra to overcome the space limitations of the Manoel’s pit. If it works as we plan, I hope people will go home that night knowing that many other great titles can play in this stunning candy box of a house.

“I feel very proud to be part of a project that could, if successful, kick-off the future of operatic life on the island.”

Throughout his over-40-year career, Cura has become known for his original character interpretations and unconventional concert performances.

A renowned tenor as well as composer and conductor, he has worked with top orchestras including the London Philharmonic, the London Symphony, the Vienna Philharmonic and the Hungarian Philharmonic. He began his career as a director and designer in 2007 staging La Commedia è Finita, a creative reimagining of Pagliacci coupled with dance and mime.

Since then, he has continued to delight global audiences both on- and off-stage and has featured in more than 250 performances of Tosca worldwide since 1995.

Appointed ‘Artist in Residence’ of the Prague Symphony Orchestra from 2015 to 2018 and of the Hungarian Radio Art Groups from 2018 to 2022, Cura has been the general and artistic director since 2022 of the Pelješac Festival Orebić in Croatia.

Kick-off the future of operatic life on the island

In the Manoel Theatre and Valletta Cultural Agency co-production of Tosca, in collaboration with Bank of Valletta, Cura stars as Cavaradossi alongside Tanya Ivanova as Tosca and Carlos Almaguer as Scarpia, with a top local cast including Alan Sciberras, Albert Buttigieg, Louis Cassar and Nadia Vella.

KorMalta, under the direction of chorus master Riccardo Bianchi and the Malta Philharmonic Orchestra conducted by Mario De Rose, complete the exquisite score.

“As my career highlights, I consider my work with talented colleagues, conductors and directors such as Maestro José Cura, Stefano Poda, Maestro Niksha Bareza, Maestro Christopher Franklin and many others who inspire me and make me a better artist,” says Bulgarian soprano Ivanova, whose significant repertoire also includes Mimi (La Bohème), Cio-Cio-san (Madama Butterfly), Odabella (Attila), Elizabeth (Don Carlos), Lady Macbeth, Leonora (La Forza Del Destino) and Verdi’s Aida.

“Tosca is one of my favourite roles and I always perform it with pleasure. It is a role built over years; it requires accumulation and experience.”

Meanwhile, the rehearsal process has included many beautiful moments, Cura shares.

“A special mention goes to KorMalta and to the children’s choir,” he adds. “No surprises about the high quality of the soloists – all of them I know from before, including the local singers – but the growth of both choirs has been exponential and great to witness.”

Ivanova’s Malta experience will be one to remember too, she concludes.

“In this production, I will be singing in Malta for the first time, and I am very excited to meet all my colleagues, explore the city and the theatre,” she says.

“I hope that we will all experience Puccini’s beautiful music and at the end we will be mutually charged – we, the artists, from the audience, and the audience from us.”

The Manoel Theatre and Valletta Cultural Agency co-production of Puccini’s Tosca will be performed at the Manoel on March 5, 8, 10 and 12, with all performances at 7.30pm. This production is suitable for audiences aged 14 and above. Tickets are available via teatrumanoel.mt or by email to bookings@teatrumanoel.mt and telephone on 2124 6389.