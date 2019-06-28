Greek international defender Kostas Manolas has joined Napoli from Serie A rivals AS Roma in a deal reportedly worth €36 million, Roma announced on Sunday.
Reports in Italy said the second part of the deal could see Napoli’s Guinea midfielder Amadou Diawara moving in the other direction for a €20 million fee.
Manolas, 28, is expected to form a formidable central defensive partnership with rugged Senegal international Kalidou Koulibaly.
The Greek, who signed a five-year contract, has risen to become one of the best central defenders in Serie A since he moved to Roma in 2014 from Greek side Olympiakos.
