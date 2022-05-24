Manolito Micallef has been appointed as a technical collaborator in Gianluca Atzor’s technical set-up at Floriana FC.
Micallef ended long career as a player at the end of last season after helping Floriana to finish second in the BOV Premier League as well as winning the FA Trophy after a 2-1 extra-time win over Valletta in the final.
In a statement, Floriana FC said that Micallef will be serving in the club’s technical staff, under the charge of Gianluca Atzori, where he will pass on his experiences to the players in a bid to further their develop their talents.
Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta
Independent journalism costs money. Support Times of Malta for the price of a coffee.Support Us