Manolito Micallef has been appointed as a technical collaborator in Gianluca Atzor’s technical set-up at Floriana FC.

Micallef ended long career as a player at the end of last season after helping Floriana to finish second in the BOV Premier League as well as winning the FA Trophy after a 2-1 extra-time win over Valletta in the final.

In a statement, Floriana FC said that Micallef will be serving in the club’s technical staff, under the charge of Gianluca Atzori, where he will pass on his experiences to the players in a bid to further their develop their talents.

