It was Friday the 13th, yet for 20-year-old Polish windsurfing celebrity Kamil Manowiecki, this was a day to remember and a massive feat on an anniversary crossing.

For the Enemed Malta-Sicily Windsurf Crossing 1982-2022, this was a 40th anniversary commemorative edition, of the first-ever successful windsurf crossing between Sicily and Malta in 1982.

On the day, Peter Bonello and Paul Ellul covered the 53.4 nautical miles marathon in nine hours 31 minutes.

Besides Manowiecki, who symbolically represented the foreign windsurfers who over the years participated in the ‘Pozzallo Race’, the other four participants on the day were a mix of Maltese ‘veterans’ and ‘newcomers’ windsurfers.

