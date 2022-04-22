The lifeless body of a man, probably belonging to a man who used to live on a yacht off Marsaxlokk, was retrieved from the sea on Friday morning.

The police said they were informed on Thursday at around 7pm that the yacht had undocked and was crashing against the Marsaxlokk breakwater because of the high waves.

Video sent to Times of Malta shows the yacht being overwhelmed by the sea water.

Video: Darren Grech

Police investigations established that a British man, aged around 70, lived on the yacht and it was likely that he had been on it when the incident happened.

Malta issued a weather warning on Thursday as winds reached gale force throughout the day.

Strong winds lifted plastic bags from the Magħtab landfill site and blew them out towards the sea and in Xemxija, a woman narrowly escaped injury when a glass door smashed into her appartment.

The Armed Forces and the Civil Protection Department were called to assist in searches and a man’s body was retrieved from the sea in Marsaxlokk on Friday. He has, however, not yet been identified.

An inquiry is being held.

The police are investigating.

Video: Darren Grech