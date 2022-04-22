The lifeless body of a man, probably belonging to a man who used to live on a yacht off Marsaxlokk, was retrieved from the sea on Friday morning.

The police said they were informed on Thursday at around 7pm that the yacht had undocked and was crashing against the Marsaxlokk breakwater because of the high waves.

Police investigations established that a British man, aged around 70-year-old, lived on the yacht and it was likely that he had been on it when the accident happened.

The Armed Forces and the Civil Protection Department were called to assist in searches and a man’s body was retrieved from the sea in Marsaxlokk on Friday. He has, however, not yet been identified.

An inquiry is being held.

The police are investigating.