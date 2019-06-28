A man’s trip to Malta had a costly twist when he was fined €850 after he was found carrying some seven grams of cannabis shortly after stepping off the catamaran from Sicily.

Sebastiano Fonte, 41, from Syracuse, had just landed in Malta from Sicily when he was targeted in a random police search which yielded the drug.

The man was arraigned on Friday, admitting to having imported seven grams of cannabis and possession of cannabis grass.

In view of the man’s guilty plea, the court, presided over by magistrate Donatella Frendo Dimech, declared the accused guilty, imposed a fine of €850, which was to be paid immediately. It also ordered the destruction of the confiscated drugs.

Lawyer Joseph Bonnici was defence counsel.