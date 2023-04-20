Manslaughter charges against Hollywood star Alec Baldwin over the fatal shooting on the set of "Rust" are to be dropped, his lawyer said Thursday, as newly appointed special prosecutors take over the case.

Baldwin was holding a Colt .45 gun during rehearsals for the film in the southwestern state of New Mexico when it discharged, killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and wounding director Joel Souza.

Baldwin was charged with manslaughter and pleaded not guilty.

"We are pleased with the decision to dismiss the case against Alec Baldwin and we encourage a proper investigation into the facts and circumstances of this tragic accident," said attorneys Luke Nikas and Alex Spiro.