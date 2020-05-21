Josef Mansueto has announced that he will not continue as coach of Gudja United.

The young coach enjoyed an excellent season with the newly-promoted side who were making their first appearance in the BOV Premier League.

In fact, when the championship was stopped Gudja United were 11th in the standings, level on points with Sliema Wanderers.

“During these two wonderful seasons at Gudja FC we accomplished a lot, but nothing could have been achieved without first and foremost the trust and support of the people of Gudja. You will always be in my heart,” Mansueto wrote on his facebook page.

“Secondly, the committee members, technical staff and people close to the President who have always been around the team, helping in any way possible. You are the heart of the team.

“The players who have recognized that their objectives were not in one way or another in line with my football decisions. I comprehend your disappointment.

“The players who with their attitude have made history and placed the name of Gudja FC beside those of the best clubs in Malta. Our achievements are yours…

“The coaching staff who have always been faithful and supportive in every decision made. Your loyalty will never be forgotten!

“The President Dr. Duncan Borg Myatt who had a dream, entrusted me with the task and supported me and everyone all the way through…You are a true leader!

It’s been an honour working with you all…”

Mansueto said that he is now planning to continue his coaching career with young players.

“Now that two seasons with Gudja FC are complete, I will be working with young promising children and senior individual players to help them improve in every aspect of the game,” he said.