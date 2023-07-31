Imagine a scenario where the labour market is supplied only with knowledge workers in their traditional meaning, described by Forbes as workers who use analytical, theoretical or otherwise high-level knowledge which is often acquired through formal training, such as college or professional certification.

Flavio Briatore, a top Italian entrepreneur recently caused a stir when he contemplated such a scenario by saying that some years down the line there will be no manual workers, as everyone will be sending their children for university schooling.

Kirsten Cutajar Miller

While the possibility of such a scenario occurring seems remote, especially with a blend of individual aptitudes, aspirations and achievement levels in any population, I wish to ponder on one particular element of the argumentation; the importance and relevance of manual labour in times where improved education outcomes are encouraged.

The World Economic Forum’s Future of Jobs Report 2023 shows that the demand for manual labour is still strong and indeed the top three most common labour shortages in Europe, in 2022, have been those related to building and related trades such as bricklayers, carpenters and joiners, plumbers, pipe fitters, concrete finishers, trades related to metal and machinery such as tool setters, operators, sheet metal workers, motor vehicle mechanics and repairers and those related to health professionals such as nursing professionals and physiotherapists.

Going forward the WEF estimates that, over the next five years, at a global level, a two per cent reduction in employment is predicted by 2027 when aggregating between jobs created and jobs lost.

Despite this, some of the jobs which will see the largest growth, are manual occupations, including agricultural equipment operators, heavy truck and bus drivers, and mechanics and machinery repairers.

The largest jobs facing declines over the next five years are predicted to be those related to data entry clerks, administrative and executive secretaries, and accounting and bookkeeping among other clerical, sales and customer service duties.

It is evident that in spite of technological advancements, automation-driven processes, and adaptations foreseen, the demand for manual occupations shall remain strong. Matching this demand with a suitable supply requires interventions on various levels. Manual occupations need to be able to compete with other occupations by becoming as attractive.

A key attractiveness signal is the salary offered, which is to be commensurate with the efforts students make in their education, formation and training, whether academic, vocational, work-based, informal or continuous.

This is linked to another important factor for attractiveness: a career path. Manual and technical jobs, need to operate within well-defined career progression frameworks, in order to allow employees to see a ladder of potential continuity and personal improvement.

Equally important, relevant industries need to also design career frameworks which outline the technical and core skills required for each job, especially when industry continues to deem analytical thinking, creative thinking, resilience, flexibility and agility, motivation and self-awareness amongst others, as critical skills.

Thereby, a better-structured demand for quality manual labour gives greater prestige to the occupation, which in turn stimulates supply. Incorporating the preparation for these occupations into the wider-educational system, through proper skills forecasting, allows for competent, knowledgeable and value-adding workers to be supplied.