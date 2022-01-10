Floriana FC announced that they have completed the signing of goalkeeper Manuel Bartolo.

The Times of Malta had reported last month that the Greens had agreed personal terms with Bartolo and would join the club until the end of the season.

Bartolo started the season on the books with Valletta but struggled for first-team football with the Citizens and last month he held talks with the club’s top hierarchy who accepted his request to be released from his contract.

The Greens said that apart from his duties with the first team, where he will battle for the no.1 jersey with Bulgarian keeper Georgi Kitanov, he will also be involved in the club’s grassroots.

