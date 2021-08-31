Veteran goalkeeper Manwel Bartolo has completed his move to Valletta FC, the Premier League side have confirmed.

Bartolo, who left champions Ħamrun Spartans this summer following the arrival of Malta goalkeeper Henry Bonello, was initially tipped to be heading to his former club San Ġwann.

However, the deal failed to materialise and Valletta FC entered the race to secure the services of the experienced goalkeeper and an agreement was finally reached this week.

In fact, Bartolo has already attended his first training sessions under the charge of coach Jose Antonio Cardoso Mendes.

