Civil society activist Manuel Delia withdrew his criminal complaint against a man who had posted threatening Facebook messages in his regard, after the latter apologised in court.

Baldassere Borg admitted to having sent the threatening messages when facing prosecution before a Magistrates’ Court on Thursday.

“Wara d-dahk jigi l-biki. Ax ma talaqx halqek darba al djm qabel ikun too late,” (Laughter is followed by tears. Why don’t you shut up once and for all before it is too late) read one of the posts, followed by other lines in similar vein.

The comments were rounded off with a final parting shot, “hadd wara hadd tasal ta kulhadt manwel:)”.

The sender of those messages, a supporter of Nationalist Party leader Adrian Delia, was addressing Repubblika activist Manuel Delia over criticism directed against the Opposition Leader.

When the case was called this morning, Mr Borg’s lawyer, Malcolm Mifsud, informed the Court, presided over by Magistrate Ian Farrugia, that his client was tendering a formal apology.

“I have instructions from my client that he is apologising and is willing to bind himself not to approach or contact Mr Delia,” said the lawyer.

In light of this apology and commitment, Mr Delia withdrew his criminal complaint.

The court discharged the accused, issuing a protection order binding him not to approach or molest Mr Delia and his family in any manner.

Lawyer Andrew Borg Cardona assisted Mr Delia.