Labour MP Manuel Mallia resigned from parliament on Tuesday ahead of his appointment as Malta's high commissioner to London.

First elected in 2013 after a long career as a lawyer in the criminal court, he served in two legislatures, initially as home affairs minister and later as minister for competitiveness. More recently he was president of the parliamentary Foreign Affairs Committee.

In a farewell address during parliament's adjournment, he thanked constituents, friends and political foes and said he had sought to give back to his country a little of what he had received.

He said he was grateful that former prime minister Joseph Muscat had acknowledged that his removal in 2014 was a mistake. Mallia had been removed from Home Affairs Minister following attempts at a cover-up of a shooting incident involving his then driver.

In his address, Mallia said he was leaving in good conscience having acted to the best of his abilities, honesty and without corruption. While with hindsight he would admit that he could have acted differently in some decisions he had taken, he had always acted in good faith.

"I entered politics as a gentleman and want to leave as a gentleman' he said, adding that politicians should always treat everyone correctly, loyally and without using harsh language which demeaned them and politics in general. That, he said, had led to a regrettable lack of respect for politicians and the institutions.

Mallia called for better remuneration for MPs and ministers in keeping with the importance of their office. Ministerial pay, he said, was 'a pittance' and low pay could lead to abuse.

He also called for more research and support facilities for MPs in parliament so that they can better carry out their work.

One should also consider revisiting the political system, he said, particularly to avoid the current system which pitted candidates against each other.

Speaker Anglu Farrugia in receiving the resignation letter, thanked Mallia for his service and said he had enjoyed respect from both sides of the House, respect which even predated his foray into politics as he could attest from conversations he used to have with the late Guido de Marco and Dom Mintoff.

The Speaker said he knew what it felt like to suffer in politics and carry on, and Mallia in doing so had proven his integrity.

Dr Mallia's resignation comes into effect on Wednesday.