Italian coach Manuela Tesse has selected 22 players to form the Malta women’s national team for their high-profile friendly against Haiti, next week.
Haiti, representing North America’s Concacaf, will be making their World Cup debut next month after progressing through February’s play-offs against Senegal and Chile.
They are ranked 53rd, with Malta sitting 86th following the latest issue of the FIFA rankings.
More details on SportsDesk.
