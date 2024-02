Malta women coach Manuela Tesse trimmed her final squad to 22 players as they are one day away from launching this year’s VisitMalta Women’s Tournament.

In the opening match, Malta will host the Faroe Islands before taking on Belarus in Sunday’s second and final match.

These two matches will serve as preparation ahead of the League B debut in the UEFA Women’s Euro 2025 qualifications.

