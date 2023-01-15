As general manager of the 20,100m2 “fab” of STMicroelectronics in Kirkop, Laurent Filipozzi’s focus is to transform ST’s manufacturing operations in Malta, including the employee experience, to meet the evolving challenges of the highly complex and dynamic semiconductor industry.

Semiconductors or microchips form a critical, but mostly invisible part of the world we live in today. Chips from ST embedding the most advanced innovations are an essential part of products as diverse as electric cars, giant factory machines and data centers, washing machines, smartphones, and toothbrushes. Filipozzi underlined the importance of semiconductors for the economy, emphasizing their role as enablers to accelerating society’s transition away from fossil fuels and reducing carbon emissions.

“We feel that one of the main challenges for society now is climate change. The transition to cleaner, safer, and smarter devices, which drive higher efficiency and lower power consumption, are key aspects for the future driven by semiconductor technology.”

For example, chips play a key role in the shift from traditional cars to smarter mobility solutions and in greater power efficiency in industry, through electrification and digitalization, which will help create a more efficient, sustainable future with less pollution.

The accelerated transition to electric vehicles with greater connectivity and advanced safety features and the transformation of industry are two of the main reasons there has been a surge in semiconductor demand over the last two years. And semiconductor manufacturers like ST are investing to expand their manufacturing footprint to respond to the increased demand. Mr. Filipozzi says that as they do so they are conscious that they need to take meaningful, measurable steps toward more sustainable product designs and manufacturing processes to meet surging demands sustainably.

Filipozzi explained that sustainability has been in ST’s DNA for over 25 years.

“We aim to become carbon neutral by 2027: the earliest anticipated date of any company in the semiconductor industry. In Malta, we have already almost halved our carbon emissions between 2016 and 2021, and we will soon launch more initiatives to reduce it even further.”

Filipozzi added that ST Malta has reduced the plant’s electricity consumption by 10 per cent since 2015 – whilst doubling the volume of output. Equipment is continuously replaced with more efficient models as required and lighting sources have been changed to almost 100 per cent LED lights.

ST is also working to address its water usage. “Our water treatment likewise sets the standard for Malta as an island: we currently recycle around 50 per cent of our water, with a plan through our new water treatment plant – planned for installation this year – to increase that figure to 65 per cent.”

These environmental initiatives help ensure ST’s success is sustainable at the site. The other part of the challenge for Mr. Filipozzi and his team is to attract and retain employees to work at ST. To this end, ST Malta is focused on talent acquisition and enhancing employee engagement through investment in personal development and equipping employees with the right skills for the jobs of the future. In addition, to inspire students at an early age to pursue engineering as a profession, ST Malta participates in a program with the University of Malta and hosts around 300 sessions in schools on STEM subjects annually.

“We believe this investment in education will contribute positively to Malta’s community of skilled technology professionals who can power Industry 4.0.”

ST has had a manufacturing presence in Malta for 41 years and is the largest of its kind in Europe.

Industry 4.0 refers to the fourth industrial revolution and the rapid changes in technology, industry, society, and processes due to increasing interconnectivity and smart automation. Implementing more advanced manufacturing methodologies based on Industry 4.0 is a major focus for ST’s Malta operations to guarantee the highest standards of production.

“Industry 4.0 initiatives drive advanced manufacturing processes, and part of my focus at ST Malta is to lead and support the implementation of these processes through a high-tech, 24/7 manufacturing operation, to achieve performance excellence and the necessary quality and time to market standards,” said Filipozzi.

ST has had a manufacturing presence in Malta for 41 years, fulfilling the critical role of assembly and testing of final semiconductor products before they are sent to customers across the world. A lot of work is currently being done on the digitalization of the factory, including the integration of Artificial Intelligence and additional rollout of robotic process automation, to set the plant on a path for even more advanced manufacturing.

The transformation also includes refurbishing parts of the buildings and staff amenities with the goal of becoming a showcase for manufacturing in ST and in Malta, while creating an even better working environment for all employees.

ST Malta’s 1,800 employees include more than 50 nationalities, of which around 60 per cent are operators and 40 per cent are technicians and engineers. The company’s employee gender balance is made up of 44 per cent women and 56 per cent men, which is very positive in an industry which for many years now has faced the challenge of attracting and retaining female talent.

“With so many nationalities come different mindsets and cultures, as well as varying levels of experience and perspectives – this is ideal for innovation and a huge advantage for operating a manufacturing plant in Malta. We believe that everyone can contribute.”

The plant is operational seven days a week, 24 hours a day, shipping millions of chips every day. The company’s aim is to keep developing the employee experience and strengthening its position as a market-leading employer with a safe, inclusive, and innovative culture.

ST is a global integrated device manufacturer, which means it masters the full semiconductor value chain from design to manufacturing. As one of the largest private employers in Malta, it operates a world-class semiconductor assembly and testing plant that’s the largest of its kind in Europe. The ST Malta plant focuses on the final stage of chip manufacturing for over 1,200 ST products, for the automotive and consumer markets depending on the application.

ST Malta belongs to a global network of 14 manufacturing sites in France, Italy, Morocco, Singapore, China, Malaysia, and the Philippines, and employs more than 48,000 people in the R&D and manufacture of semiconductor technologies, devices, and solutions worldwide.

